Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Southwest Airlines Company (LUV)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Company (NYSE:LUV) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,443 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 128,577 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $10,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 25.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 509,157 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,638,000 after purchasing an additional 101,971 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,277 shares of the airline’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,636.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 670,614 shares of the airline’s stock worth $41,672,000 after purchasing an additional 646,107 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 100,423 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines Company (NYSE LUV) traded down 0.96% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.88. 519,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Southwest Airlines Company has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average is $56.92. Southwest Airlines also saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 8,746 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 529% compared to the average daily volume of 1,391 put options.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Company will post $3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.34%.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director William H. Dr Cunningham bought 4,500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,326. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Vetr upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.21 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co (Southwest) operates Southwest Airlines, a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets. The Company provides point-to-point service. The Company offers ancillary service offerings, such as Southwest’s EarlyBird Check-In and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors, in accordance with Southwest’s respective policies.

