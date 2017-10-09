Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 144,027 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Hawaiian Holdings worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian Holdings by 89,830.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,741,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733,661 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Holdings in the second quarter worth about $37,560,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian Holdings by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,405,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,549,000 after purchasing an additional 541,715 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hawaiian Holdings by 125.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 401,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Holdings by 214.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 195,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HA shares. ValuEngine lowered Hawaiian Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hawaiian Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered Hawaiian Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Hawaiian Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Holdings in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.08.

In other news, EVP Peter R. Ingram sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,896,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) traded down 1.6490% during trading on Monday, reaching $39.9305. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,622 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.7131 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.43. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $60.90.

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $675.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.59 million. Hawaiian Holdings had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post $5.60 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Holdings Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo amongst the Hawaiian Islands (the Neighbor Island routes), between the Hawaiian Islands and certain cities in the United States (the North America routes), and between the Hawaiian Islands and the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and Asia (the International routes), collectively referred to as its Scheduled Operations.

