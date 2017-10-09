Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,525 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VeriSign worth $9,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,782,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $816,376,000 after buying an additional 292,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $780,310,000 after buying an additional 687,358 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 22.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,045,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,027,000 after buying an additional 941,100 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in VeriSign by 11.0% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,486,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,132,000 after buying an additional 247,127 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in VeriSign by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,248,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,042,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of VeriSign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ VRSN) traded up 0.32% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.27. 515,016 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.42. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.46 and a 52 week high of $110.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.19.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.47 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post $3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $149,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,102.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $125,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc is a provider of domain name registry services and Internet security. The Company operates through Registry Services and Security Services segment. Registry Services ensure the security, stability and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including the .com and .net domains, and operation of the root-zone maintainer functions for the core of the Internet’s Domain Name System (DNS).

