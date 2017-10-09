GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) Stake Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,249 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of GoPro worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 20,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth $860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ GPRO) opened at 9.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.34 billion. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $16.77.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $296.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 41.52% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Charles J. Prober sold 24,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $274,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 25,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $259,629.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,621.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $542,205. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.04 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoPro from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Dougherty & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.27.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc (GoPro) produces cameras and mountable and wearable accessories. The Company’s product offerings include HERO5, which is a line of cloud-connected cameras featuring image stabilization, telemetry, cloud connectivity and voice control; GoPro Plus, which is a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit and share content; Quik, which is a mobile editing application that creates edits on a smartphone; Capture, which is a mobile application that allows users to preview and play back shots, control their GoPro cameras and share content on the fly using their smartphones; Karma, which is its compact and foldable drone and versatile stabilization solution that includes the Karma controller, and camera stabilizer, and it all fits in a custom backpack, and Karma Grip, which is a handheld, body-mountable camera stabilizer.

