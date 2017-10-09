Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Sunoco LP (SUN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,894 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.35% of Sunoco worth $41,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sunoco by 5.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Sunoco by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Sunoco by 3.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 9.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sunoco by 17.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE SUN) opened at 31.73 on Monday. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $32.67. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.16 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SUN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, UBS AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP is engaged in the retail sale of motor fuels and merchandise through its Company-operated convenience stores and retail fuel sites, as well as the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale and retail.

