Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $37.67 Million Stake in Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 188,833 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Liberty Media Corporation worth $37,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Liberty Media Corporation by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,108,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,233,000 after purchasing an additional 195,875 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Media Corporation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Liberty Media Corporation by 5.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Liberty Media Corporation by 61.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 456,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 174,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:LSXMK) opened at 43.58 on Monday. Liberty Media Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $46.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.26.

About Liberty Media Corporation

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

