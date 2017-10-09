Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Liberty Interactive Corporation (QVCA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ:QVCA) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,597,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,730 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Liberty Interactive Corporation worth $39,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QVCA. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation by 19.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,349,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527,707 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $59,184,000. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $67,939,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation by 2,044.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,606,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $37,404,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Interactive Corporation (QVCA) opened at 23.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Interactive Corporation has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. FBR & Co lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Interactive Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

In related news, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 796,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $18,061,030.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 762,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $16,187,450.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,030,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,123,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,820,010 shares of company stock worth $62,429,587 in the last 90 days. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Interactive Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are primarily engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its principal businesses and assets include its subsidiaries QVC, Inc (QVC), zulily, llc (zulily) and and Evite, Inc (Evite).

