GlycoMimetics, Inc. (GLYC) Trading Down 5.7%

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.28. Approximately 581,458 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 392,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

GLYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. The company’s market capitalization is $401.84 million.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post ($1.22) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Helen M. Thackray sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter worth $146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter worth $249,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 172.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 19,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter worth $362,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs. The Company operates through the identification and development of glycomimetic compounds segment. The Company is developing its lead drug candidate, GMI-1070 (Rivipansel), for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC), a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease.

