Globeflex Capital L P Has $187,000 Position in Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX)

Globeflex Capital L P held its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Express Scripts Holding were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESRX. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Express Scripts Holding by 25.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 36,188,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,275,000 after buying an additional 7,388,021 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Express Scripts Holding during the second quarter worth $181,234,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Express Scripts Holding by 9,353.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,308,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,226,000 after buying an additional 1,294,400 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Express Scripts Holding during the first quarter worth $80,978,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Express Scripts Holding by 12.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,068,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,629,000 after buying an additional 1,206,980 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ ESRX) opened at 62.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.66. Express Scripts Holding Company has a 1-year low of $57.80 and a 1-year high of $77.50. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Express Scripts Holding (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Express Scripts Holding had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $25.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Express Scripts Holding’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Express Scripts Holding Company will post $6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Express Scripts Holding from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Express Scripts Holding in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Express Scripts Holding from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $72.00 target price on shares of Express Scripts Holding and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Express Scripts Holding in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.45.

In other Express Scripts Holding news, VP Everett Neville sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $71,501.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Woodrow A. Myers, Jr. sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $249,327.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $357,317. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts Holding Company Profile

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

