Global Energy Metals Corp’s (GEMC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Global Energy Metals Corp (TSE:GEMC) in a report published on Thursday. Fundamental Research currently has a C$0.30 price target on the stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/global-energy-metals-corps-gemc-buy-rating-reiterated-at-fundamental-research.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Energy Metals Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Energy Metals Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.