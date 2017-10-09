Glatfelter (GLT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on November 1st

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th.

Glatfelter has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Glatfelter has a payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Glatfelter to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) opened at 19.22 on Monday. Glatfelter has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. The company has a market cap of $837.67 million, a P/E ratio of 91.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $387.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.84 million. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Glatfelter will post $1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glatfelter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other Glatfelter news, Chairman Dante C. Parrini acquired 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $100,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 128,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,583.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Debenedictis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,814.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company is a manufacturer of specialty papers and fiber-based engineered materials. The Company operates through three business units: Composite Fibers, Advanced Airlaid Materials and Specialty Papers. Its Composite Fibers business unit is engaged in the sale of single-serve tea and coffee filtration papers, non-woven wallcovering materials, metallized papers, composite laminates papers, and various technically special papers, including substrates for electrical applications.

