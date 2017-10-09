Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Holdings Trimmed by Seaward Management Limited Partnership

Seaward Management Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,909 shares during the quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,174,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $2,066,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 486,819 shares of company stock worth $39,298,919 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Leerink Swann increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.66.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) opened at 82.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $86.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.66.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 42.90%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

