General Electric (GE) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.12

Media coverage about General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. General Electric earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the conglomerate an impact score of 46.8114116430467 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get General Electric Company alerts:

General Electric (NYSE GE) opened at 24.39 on Monday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $211.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. General Electric had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.52%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Electric from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Vetr upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.63 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on General Electric from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/general-electric-ge-earns-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-12.html.

In related news, Director James S. Tisch purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,456,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Leonard Flannery purchased 103,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $2,657,805.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,021,030.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 233,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,264 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.