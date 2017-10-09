General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Shares Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics Corporation were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bancorpsouth Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bancorpsouth Inc. now owns 19,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 5.9% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,611,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $45,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of General Dynamics Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.12.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE GD) opened at 212.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.45 and its 200 day moving average is $197.96. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $148.76 and a 52 week high of $214.11.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. General Dynamics Corporation had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post $9.80 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.57%.

About General Dynamics Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

