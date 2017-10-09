Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC) Major Shareholder Sells $446,500.00 in Stock

Gencor Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) major shareholder Sherry Houtkin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $446,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,319,007 shares in the company, valued at $23,557,465.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sherry Houtkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 4th, Sherry Houtkin sold 16,370 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $295,314.80.

On Thursday, October 5th, Sherry Houtkin sold 45,802 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $821,229.86.

On Monday, October 2nd, Sherry Houtkin sold 35,558 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $632,221.24.

On Thursday, September 28th, Sherry Houtkin sold 35,000 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $618,100.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Sherry Houtkin sold 10,000 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $172,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Sherry Houtkin sold 19,756 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $342,964.16.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Sherry Houtkin sold 9,721 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $165,354.21.

On Thursday, September 21st, Sherry Houtkin sold 15,451 shares of Gencor Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $262,203.47.

Shares of Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC) opened at 17.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03. Gencor Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $258.50 million, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concert Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells machinery and related equipment used primarily for the production of asphalt and highway construction materials.

