Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (GDI) PT Raised to $32.00

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc.’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GDI. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gardner Denver Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Simmons reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver Holdings in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Gardner Denver Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.70.

Shares of Gardner Denver Holdings (GDI) traded up 0.79% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.81. 101,926 shares of the stock traded hands. Gardner Denver Holdings has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company’s market cap is $5.25 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDI. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gardner Denver Holdings during the second quarter worth about $15,938,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gardner Denver Holdings during the second quarter worth about $1,719,000. NGAM Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Gardner Denver Holdings during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Gardner Denver Holdings during the second quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gardner Denver Holdings Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc is a global provider of mission-critical flow control and compression equipments and associated aftermarket parts, consumables and services. The Company operates through three business segments: Industry, Energy and Medical. Industry segment designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of air compression, vacuum and blower products.

