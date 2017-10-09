Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GALT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) opened at 2.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The firm’s market capitalization is $85.52 million.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 24.4% during the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 107,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 21,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 484,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 18.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 871,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 134,165 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 86,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in drug research and development to create therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company’s drug candidates are based on its method of targeting galectin proteins, which are mediators of biologic and pathologic functions.

