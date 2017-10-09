Fundamental Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BonTerra Resources Inc (BTR)

Fundamental Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BonTerra Resources Inc (TSE:BTR) in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a C$1.03 target price on the stock.

