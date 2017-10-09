FTB Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Aetna Inc. (AET)

FTB Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aetna were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Aetna by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 557,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,692,000 after acquiring an additional 116,280 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in shares of Aetna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Aetna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,567,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Aetna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aetna by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Aetna Inc. alerts:

AET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Aetna in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on Aetna in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Aetna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aetna from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aetna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.77.

Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) traded down 0.78% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.03. The stock had a trading volume of 76,694 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.87. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.53. Aetna Inc. has a one year low of $104.59 and a one year high of $164.52.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.08. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aetna Inc. will post $9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/ftb-advisors-inc-lowers-stake-in-aetna-inc-aet.html.

In other news, President Karen S. Lynch sold 15,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $2,472,527.61. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,404,498.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 10,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $1,675,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,465,734.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Aetna Profile

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET).

Receive News & Ratings for Aetna Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetna Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.