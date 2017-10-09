FTB Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited in the second quarter worth $204,000. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited in the first quarter worth $212,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited in the second quarter worth $218,000. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources Limited in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Canadian Natural Resources Limited from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised Canadian Natural Resources Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Canadian Natural Resources Limited from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE CNQ) traded up 0.262% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.856. The company had a trading volume of 71,832 shares. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.695 and a beta of 1.47. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $35.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.2212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading, and Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment includes exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

