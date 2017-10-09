FTB Advisors Inc. Grows Position in NetApp, Inc. (NTAP)

FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,059 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. now owns 17,290 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $85,778.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $173,568.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,028 shares in the company, valued at $874,603.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,560. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NetApp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on NetApp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.12.

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) traded up 0.72% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,848 shares. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $45.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.26.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post $3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc (NetApp) provides software, systems and services to manage and store customer data. The Company enables enterprises, service providers, governmental organizations, and partners to envision, deploy and evolve their information technology (IT) environments. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services that satisfy a range of customer workloads across different data types and deployment models.

