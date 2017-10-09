Fred Alger Management Inc. Takes $1.27 Million Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO)

Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Vista Outdoor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16,839.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,667,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634,183 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,894,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,563,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,884 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,523,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,872,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,649,000 after purchasing an additional 656,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) opened at 21.79 on Monday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $41.29. The company’s market capitalization is $1.24 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post $1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Roth Capital set a $21.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. The Company operates through two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its Shooting Sports segment designs, develops, produces and sources ammunition and firearms for the hunting and sport shooting enthusiast markets, as well as ammunition for local law enforcement, the United States Government and international markets.

