Fred Alger Management Inc. Holds Stake in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (HIG)

Fred Alger Management Inc. held its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in the second quarter worth approximately $35,486,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 181.2% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 592,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,132,000 after buying an additional 381,600 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 26,810.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) during the 2nd quarter worth $1,668,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (The) alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on HIG shares. BidaskClub downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE HIG) opened at 55.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.91. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $57.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.82.

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/fred-alger-management-inc-holds-stake-in-hartford-financial-services-group-inc-the-hig.html.

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) Company Profile

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.