Fred Alger Management Inc. Has $725,000 Stake in Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Fred Alger Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegion PLC were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Allegion PLC during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion PLC during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Eckersley sold 12,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $1,037,131.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLE. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion PLC in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegion PLC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Allegion PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Allegion PLC (ALLE) opened at 87.255 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.754 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day moving average is $79.54. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $87.76.

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Allegion PLC had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 198.25%. The business had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Allegion PLC’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post $3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Allegion PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

About Allegion PLC

Allegion Public Limited Company is a provider of security products and solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of mechanical and electronic security products across a range of brands. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. Its products include door closers and controls; door and door frames (steel); electronic security products; electronic and biometric access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks and key systems; time, attendance and workforce productivity systems, and other accessories.

