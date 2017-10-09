Fred Alger Management Inc. Buys Shares of 23,067 Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK)

Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Shutterstock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 76.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price objective on Shutterstock from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) opened at 34.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.44. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $64.60.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post $1.16 EPS for the current year.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc (Shutterstock) is a global technology company that operates a two-sided marketplace for professionals to license content. The Company’s library of content includes digital imagery, which consists of licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications and video content, and commercial music, which consists of music tracks and sound effects and which is often used to complement digital imagery.

