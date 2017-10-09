Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) Holdings Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,107,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98,109 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.99% of Franklin Electric Co. worth $211,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FELE. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co. by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Electric Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, insider Robert J. Stone sold 39,260 shares of Franklin Electric Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,766,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FELE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Franklin Electric Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Franklin Electric Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

WARNING: “Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) Holdings Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/franklin-electric-co-inc-fele-holdings-trimmed-by-blackrock-inc.html.

Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) opened at 45.15 on Monday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average is $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Franklin Electric Co. had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $305.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post $1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Co. Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes water and fuel pumping systems, consisting of submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls and related parts and equipment. Its segments include Water Systems segment, the Fueling Systems segment and Other. Its Water Systems segment is engaged in the production and marketing of water pumping systems and offers motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls and monitoring devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.