Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FET. Societe Generale started coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $17.00 target price on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE FET) opened at 15.00 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.44 billion. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.16 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies will post ($0.30) EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,546,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter worth about $107,000.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is an oilfield products company. The Company designs, manufactures and distributes products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services. The Company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure.

