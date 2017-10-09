Ford Motor Company (F) Stake Decreased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,727 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 234,652 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven R. Armstrong sold 22,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $273,080.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John T. Lawler sold 80,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $886,864.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 217,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,044. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE F) opened at 12.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $10.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

