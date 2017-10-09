Ford Motor Company (F) Holdings Increased by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,131 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,226 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. FNY Managed Accounts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor Company alerts:

F has been the subject of several research reports. Vetr raised shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.65 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Standpoint Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/ford-motor-company-f-holdings-increased-by-suntrust-banks-inc.html.

Shares of Ford Motor Company (F) opened at 12.31 on Monday. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $36.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post $1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven R. Armstrong sold 22,076 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $273,080.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John T. Lawler sold 80,624 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $886,864.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,044 over the last ninety days. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.