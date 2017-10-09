Fmr LLC Has $116.96 Million Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,916,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 201,887 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.53% of Cogent Communications Holdings worth $116,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,670,000 after purchasing an additional 172,987 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,867,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,897,000 after purchasing an additional 215,940 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,813,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,071,000 after purchasing an additional 187,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,413,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,685,000 after purchasing an additional 264,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,420,000 after purchasing an additional 97,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $97,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,081.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,466 shares of company stock worth $1,422,354. Corporate insiders own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) opened at 50.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average of $43.11. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.23 and a 52-week high of $51.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications Holdings had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Cogent Communications Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post $0.47 EPS for the current year.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cogent Communications Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cogent Communications Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Cogent Communications Holdings Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc is a facilities-based provider of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP), communications services. The Company’s network is specifically designed and optimized to transmit data using IP. The Company delivers its services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe and in Japan.

