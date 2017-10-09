Fmr LLC Buys 362,569 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:AXTA) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,544,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 362,569 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.46% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $113,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,161,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $581,878,000 after buying an additional 660,223 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,254,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,201,000 after buying an additional 109,410 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 625,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,047,000 after buying an additional 53,007 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $4,607,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 726,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,262,000 after buying an additional 38,537 shares during the period.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) opened at 30.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 3053.00. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $34.10.

Axalta Coating Systems (NASDAQ:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXTA. BidaskClub raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.08.

In related news, VP Sean M. Lannon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,438. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Cash sold 34,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,046,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,936,898 in the last ninety days.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. The Company’s segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. Through its Performance Coatings segment, the Company provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

