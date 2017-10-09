Fmr LLC Buys 18,355 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,049,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $111,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 13.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 21,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 28,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ HRTX) opened at 16.50 on Monday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The stock’s market capitalization is $893.28 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. Equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($3.51) earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HRTX. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Cowen and Company set a $40.00 price target on Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology.

