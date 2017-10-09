Flinton Capital Management LLC Buys 4,828 Shares of SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SEI Investments by 6.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 9.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments Company alerts:

Shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) opened at 63.00 on Monday. SEI Investments Company has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments Company will post $2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/flinton-capital-management-llc-buys-4828-shares-of-sei-investments-company-seic.html.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $2,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,686,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,790,615.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $1,230,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,408.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,540,250 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company provides investment processing, investment management and investment operations solutions. The Company provides its solutions to financial institutions, financial advisors, institutional investors, investment managers and ultra-high-net-worth families in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and various other locations around the world.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.