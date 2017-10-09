Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,558,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,079,786 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.3% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Apple worth $1,520,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Hefty Wealth Partners lifted its position in Apple by 27.6% during the second quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 40.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ AAPL) traded up 0.44% on Monday, hitting $155.98. 10,124,196 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.02. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $104.08 and a one year high of $164.94. The firm has a market cap of $805.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 35.40%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post $9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS AG set a $170.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.96 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.61.

In related news, insider Johny Srouji sold 5,892 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $948,612.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,327,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 268,623 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $43,148,912.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 541,177 shares of company stock worth $85,864,804. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

