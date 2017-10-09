FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) Shares Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its position in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $5,303,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corporation by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in FirstEnergy Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $1,720,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price target on FirstEnergy Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised FirstEnergy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Tudor Pickering raised FirstEnergy Corporation from a “trim” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of FirstEnergy Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.02.

FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) traded up 0.194% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.441. The stock had a trading volume of 817,683 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The stock’s market cap is $13.97 billion.

FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. FirstEnergy Corporation had a negative net margin of 35.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post $2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. FirstEnergy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.31%.

FirstEnergy Corporation Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in holding, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding equity of its principal subsidiaries. Its segments include Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, Competitive Energy Services (CES) and Corporate/Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Regulated Distribution segment distributed electricity through the Company’s 10 utility operating companies, serving approximately six million customers, and purchased power for its provider of last resort (POLR), standard offer service (SOS), standard offer service (SSO) and default service requirements in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

