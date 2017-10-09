First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of First Horizon have underperformed the industry so far this year. Yet, the company has a decent earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters. Further, First Horizon's focus on cost control and efforts to strengthen its core Tennessee banking franchise bode well for the long term. Moreover, its inorganic growth strategies are likely to support the top line. However, higher legal costs resulting from numerous litigations are likely to weigh on the company’s profitability. Further, high exposure to commercial and commercial real estate loans seems risky. Also, the company's capital deployment activities do not seem sustainable on account of unfavorable debt/equity and dividend payout ratios.”

FHN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Horizon National Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of First Horizon National Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.50) on shares of First Horizon National Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS AG raised shares of First Horizon National Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Horizon National Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) traded down 0.42% on Monday, reaching $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 492,012 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. First Horizon National Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.05.

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. First Horizon National Corporation had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $328.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. First Horizon National Corporation’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corporation will post $1.10 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $840,343.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,509.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $64,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,303.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 170,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 158,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is a bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank National Association (the Bank). The Company has four segments: regional banking, fixed income, corporate and non-strategic. The Company’s regional banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers in Tennessee and other selected markets.

