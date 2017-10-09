First Hawaiian Inc (FHB) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in First Hawaiian Inc (NYSE:FHB) by 86.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,615 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,530 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.30% of First Hawaiian worth $12,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NYSE FHB) opened at 29.85 on Monday. First Hawaiian Inc has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $35.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.66.

First Hawaiian (NYSE:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post $1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FHB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America Corporation restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc, formerly BancWest Corporation, is a bank holding company. The Company owns First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, which includes the financial products and services it provides to consumers, small businesses and certain commercial customers; Commercial Banking, which includes its corporate banking, residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, deposit products and credit cards, and Treasury and Other, which includes its treasury business, which consists of corporate asset and liability management activities, including interest rate risk management.

