First Bancorp (FBNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FBNC. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Brean Capital set a $33.00 target price on shares of First Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.75.

First Bancorp (FBNC) opened at 35.38 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $873.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.54.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $51.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, analysts predict that First Bancorp will post $1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in First Bancorp by 279.9% during the 1st quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 605,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after acquiring an additional 445,765 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,174,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,165,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,126,000 after acquiring an additional 102,427 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp is the bank holding company for First Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank. The Bank engages in a range of banking activities, including the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. The Bank offers credit cards, debit cards, letters of credit, safe deposit box rentals and electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers.

