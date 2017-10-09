Financial Survey: Rouse Properties (RSE) and American Assets Trust (AAT)

Rouse Properties (NYSE: RSE) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) are both financials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rouse Properties and American Assets Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rouse Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Assets Trust $298.95 million 6.35 $168.82 million $0.66 61.02

American Assets Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Rouse Properties.

Volatility and Risk

Rouse Properties has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Assets Trust has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of American Assets Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of American Assets Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rouse Properties and American Assets Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rouse Properties -12.34% -9.28% -1.58% American Assets Trust 10.93% 3.94% 1.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rouse Properties and American Assets Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rouse Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A American Assets Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

American Assets Trust has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.71%. Given American Assets Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Assets Trust is more favorable than Rouse Properties.

Dividends

American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Rouse Properties does not pay a dividend. American Assets Trust pays out 157.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Assets Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

American Assets Trust beats Rouse Properties on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rouse Properties

Rouse Properties, Inc. is a United States-based real estate investment company. The Company owns and manages regional malls in protected markets or submarkets in the United States. The Company operates through the retail segment, which includes the operation, development and management of regional malls. The Company’s portfolio includes approximately 40 malls and retail centers in over 20 states totaling approximately 24.9 million square feet of retail space. The Company’s properties include Animas Valley Mall; Bayshore Mall; Birchwood Mall; Cache Valley Mall; Chesterfield Towne Center; Chula Vista Center; Colony Square Mall; Fig Garden Village; Grand Traverse Mall; Greenville Mall; Lakeland Square; Lansing Mall; Mall St. Vincent; NewPark Mall; North Plains Mall; Pierre Bossier Mall; Sikes Senter; Silver Lake Mall; Southland Center; Southland Mall; Spring Hill Mall; Valley Hills Mall; Vista Ridge Mall; Washington Park Mall; West Valley Mall; Westwood Mall, and White Mountain Mall.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops retail, office, multifamily and mixed-use properties in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii markets. The Company operates in four business segments: retail, office, multifamily and mixed-use. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 11 retail shopping centers; seven office properties; a mixed-use property consisting of a 369-room all-suite hotel and a retail shopping center, and five multifamily properties. Additionally, as of December 31, 2016, the Company owned land at four of its properties that it classified as held for development and construction in progress. The Company’s markets include San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area, Portland, Oregon, Bellevue, Washington and Oahu, Hawaii.

