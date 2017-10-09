Financial Survey: One Liberty Properties (OLP) & Its Rivals

One Liberty Properties (NYSE: OLP) is one of 85 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial REITs” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare One Liberty Properties to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get One Liberty Properties Inc. alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for One Liberty Properties and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties 0 3 0 0 2.00 One Liberty Properties Competitors 626 2462 2125 22 2.29

One Liberty Properties currently has a consensus price target of $24.83, suggesting a potential upside of 0.66%. As a group, “Commercial REITs” companies have a potential upside of 6.18%. Given One Liberty Properties’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe One Liberty Properties has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. One Liberty Properties pays out 147.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Commercial REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 205.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. One Liberty Properties has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. One Liberty Properties is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

One Liberty Properties has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties’ rivals have a beta of 0.81, meaning that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares One Liberty Properties and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties $74.78 million $48.43 million 21.09 One Liberty Properties Competitors $482.34 million $305.34 million 32.26

One Liberty Properties’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties. One Liberty Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares One Liberty Properties and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties 29.14% 7.49% 2.92% One Liberty Properties Competitors 50.87% 6.60% 3.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.7% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of shares of all “Commercial REITs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Commercial REITs” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

One Liberty Properties rivals beat One Liberty Properties on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting of retail, industrial, flex, and health and fitness properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 114 properties and participated in joint ventures that own five properties. These 119 properties are located in 30 states and have an aggregate of approximately 10.1 million square feet (including an aggregate of approximately 1.2 million square feet at properties owned by its joint ventures). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s property locations included Fort Mill, South Carolina; Royersford, Pennsylvania; Round Rock, Texas; W.Hartford, Connecticut; Delport, Missouri; Brooklyn, New York City; Lakemoor, Illinois; Tucker, Georgia; Cedar Park, Texas; Lake Charles, Louisiana; Sandy Springs, Georgia; Wichita, Kansas; Melville, New York; Ronkonkoma, New York, and Niles, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.