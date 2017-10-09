Financial Review: Cimarex Energy (XEC) vs. Its Peers

Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC) is one of 246 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Cimarex Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Cimarex Energy Co alerts:

Cimarex Energy has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cimarex Energy’s peers have a beta of 1.41, meaning that their average share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cimarex Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy 1 8 15 0 2.58 Cimarex Energy Competitors 1418 7374 11961 253 2.53

Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus price target of $134.15, indicating a potential upside of 15.02%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies have a potential upside of 37.68%. Given Cimarex Energy’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cimarex Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cimarex Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy $1.62 billion $1.02 billion 43.85 Cimarex Energy Competitors $1.42 billion $613.46 million 20.14

Cimarex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Cimarex Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Cimarex Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Cimarex Energy pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 401.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cimarex Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy 15.64% 13.29% 6.67% Cimarex Energy Competitors -437.52% -2.67% 0.90%

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates in exploration and production (E&P) segment. Its operations are located in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. Its E&P activities take place primarily in two areas: the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent region. Its Permian Basin region encompasses west Texas and southeast New Mexico. Its Mid-Continent region consists of Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle. As of fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 (fiscal 2016), its activities in the Mid-Continent were focused in the Woodford shale and the Meramec horizon, both in Oklahoma. During fiscal 2016, production from the Mid-Continent averaged 457 millions of cubic feet equivalent (MMcfe) per day, or 47% of total company production. All of the Company’s oil and gas assets are located in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, 63% of its total proved reserves were located in the Mid-Continent region and 37% were in the Permian Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.