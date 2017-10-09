Financial Review: Celestica (CLS) vs. Arrow Electronics (ARW)

Celestica (NYSE: CLS) and Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Celestica and Arrow Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celestica 2.12% 13.64% 6.09% Arrow Electronics 2.01% 13.52% 4.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Celestica and Arrow Electronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celestica $6.21 billion 0.29 $256.20 million $0.92 13.73 Arrow Electronics $24.60 billion 0.29 $1.09 billion $5.46 15.02

Arrow Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Celestica. Celestica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arrow Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Celestica has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Electronics has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Celestica and Arrow Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celestica 0 9 2 0 2.18 Arrow Electronics 0 2 2 0 2.50

Celestica currently has a consensus price target of $14.02, indicating a potential upside of 10.97%. Arrow Electronics has a consensus price target of $77.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.18%. Given Celestica’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Celestica is more favorable than Arrow Electronics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.8% of Celestica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Arrow Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Celestica shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Arrow Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arrow Electronics beats Celestica on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc. is a provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in electronics manufacturing services business segment. The Company offers a range of services to its customers, including design and development, engineering services, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics and after-market repair and return services. Its products and services serve a range of applications, including servers; storage systems; optical equipment; aerospace and defense electronics; healthcare products and applications; semiconductor equipment, and a range of industrial and alternative energy products, including solar panels and inverters. It designs, manufactures and tests solar panels for the residential, commercial and utility scale markets. It uses technologies in the assembly and testing of its products.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc. is a provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The Company has a portfolio of product offerings available from various electronic components and enterprise computing solutions suppliers. The Company’s segments include the global components business; the global enterprise computing solutions (ECS) business, and corporate business segment. It distributes electronic components to original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers through its global components business segment. Through global ECS business segment, it provides enterprise computing solutions to value-added resellers. The Global components segment markets and distributes electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities. Global ECS’ portfolio of computing solutions includes datacenter, cloud, security, and analytics solutions.

