Financial Review: A. Schulman (SHLM) versus Its Peers

A. Schulman (NASDAQ: SHLM) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Commodity Chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare A. Schulman to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.2% of A. Schulman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Commodity Chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of A. Schulman shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Commodity Chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for A. Schulman and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A. Schulman 0 2 1 0 2.33 A. Schulman Competitors 98 751 1136 32 2.55

A. Schulman currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.50%. As a group, “Commodity Chemicals” companies have a potential downside of 2.83%. Given A. Schulman’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe A. Schulman has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares A. Schulman and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A. Schulman -14.86% 35.64% 3.29% A. Schulman Competitors -29.86% 24.06% 5.26%

Risk and Volatility

A. Schulman has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A. Schulman’s rivals have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares A. Schulman and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio A. Schulman $2.42 billion $207.01 million -2.93 A. Schulman Competitors $4.15 billion $892.82 million 34.29

A. Schulman’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than A. Schulman. A. Schulman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

A. Schulman pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. A. Schulman pays out -6.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commodity Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 62.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. A. Schulman is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

A. Schulman rivals beat A. Schulman on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About A. Schulman

A. Schulman, Inc. is an international supplier of plastic formulations, resins and services, and provides solutions to its customers’ requirements through custom-formulated products. The Company’s customers span a range of markets, such as packaging, mobility, building and construction, electronics and electrical, agriculture, personal care and hygiene, custom services, and sports, home and leisure. The Company’s segments include Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the United States and Canada (USCAN), Latin America (LATAM), Asia Pacific (APAC) and Engineered Composites (EC). As of August 31, 2016, the Company operated in six product families, including custom performance colors (CPC), engineered composites, Masterbatch solutions, engineered plastics, specialty powders and distribution services. The CPC product family offers powdered, pelletized and liquid color concentrates that are custom-designed for thermoplastic resins.

