Financial Analysis: Pain Therapeutics (PTIE) & Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTIE) and Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.7% of Pain Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Kindred Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.7% of Pain Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of Kindred Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pain Therapeutics and Kindred Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pain Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00 Kindred Biosciences 0 1 3 1 3.00

Kindred Biosciences has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Kindred Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kindred Biosciences is more favorable than Pain Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pain Therapeutics and Kindred Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pain Therapeutics N/A N/A -$12.95 million ($2.04) -2.08 Kindred Biosciences N/A N/A -$24.99 million ($1.17) -6.92

Kindred Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pain Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Pain Therapeutics has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kindred Biosciences has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pain Therapeutics and Kindred Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pain Therapeutics N/A -75.11% -70.30% Kindred Biosciences N/A -36.83% -35.50%

Summary

Kindred Biosciences beats Pain Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pain Therapeutics

Pain Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on drug development efforts on disorders of the nervous system, such as chronic pain. The Company’s lead drug candidate, REMOXY, is an abuse-deterrent, oral formulation of oxycodone (CII). The Company’s other products is FENROCK. REMOXY is a painkiller with a formulation designed to reduce potential risks of unintended use. The Company has developed REMOXY to make oxycodone difficult to abuse yet provide approximately 12 hours of steady pain relief when used by patients. REMOXY is intended to meet the needs of healthcare prescribing opioid drugs and seeking to minimize the risks of drug diversion, abuse or accidental patient misuse. The Company’s drug candidate FENROCK is an abuse-deterrent transdermal pain patch in the pre-Investigational new drug-stage of development. FENROCK is designed to provide pain relief over 72 hours.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies for pets. The Company’s product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats and horses. The Company is developing product candidates for over 20 indications and focused on small molecule products and canine and feline biologics products. The Company is developing antibodies that targets canine Interleukin 17A (IL-17a), Interleukin 4A (IL-4Ra), Interleukin 3 (IL-3), CD-20, Immunoglobulin E (IgE), tumor necrosis factors (TNF) and other validated targets. The Company’s lead product candidates are Zimeta, which is indicated for the treatment of fever in horses, and KIND-010 for management of weight loss in cats. The Company’s other product candidates include KIND-010, KIND-014, KIND-015, KIND-510, KIND-502, KIND-0888, KIND-509, and several antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis.

