Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Holdings Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 141.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 33,472 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,674,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 81,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,127,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7,461.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,612,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,357 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) traded down 0.39% during trading on Monday, reaching $28.08. 668,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.37. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post $1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.16 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 67% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $183,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,694.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FITB. UBS AG reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.08.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States.

