Ferguson Plc (FERGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferguson Plc (NASDAQ:FERGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson Plc in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Ferguson Plc (FERGY) opened at 6.85 on Friday. Ferguson Plc has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The stock’s market capitalization is $17.34 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24.

Ferguson Plc Company Profile

Ferguson Plc, formerly Wolseley plc, is a Switzerland-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of plumbing and heating products and building materials. The Company’s segments include USA, UK, Nordics, and Canada and Central Europe. The Company operates seven business units in the United States, six of these mainly operate in the business to business (B2B) market with one operating in the business to consumer (B2C) market.

