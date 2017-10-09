FBR & Co Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH)

FBR & Co reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ PKOH) opened at 46.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average of $38.88. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 3.46.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.83 million. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post $3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert D. Vilsack sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $67,298.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,860.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,650 shares of company stock worth $1,647,828 over the last 90 days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. by 6.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after acquiring an additional 55,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. is a diversified international company providing supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment used on their production lines and manufactured components used to assemble its products. The Company operates in three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components and Engineered Products.

