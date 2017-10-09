Fairpointe Capital LLC Purchases 228,358 Shares of Unisys Corporation (UIS)

Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its position in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,021,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,358 shares during the quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned approximately 11.93% of Unisys Corporation worth $77,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Unisys Corporation by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Unisys Corporation by 29.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 352,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Unisys Corporation by 7.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 486,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 31,794 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Unisys Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unisys Corporation by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) traded up 0.57% on Monday, reaching $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,448 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. Unisys Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The company’s market capitalization is $446.65 million.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $666.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.55 million. Unisys Corporation had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Unisys Corporation will post ($1.94) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UIS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Unisys Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $15.00 target price on Unisys Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Unisys Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Unisys Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Unisys Corporation Company Profile

Unisys Corporation (Unisys) is an information technology (IT) company. The Company operates through two segments: Services and Technology. The Company offers services, which include cloud and infrastructure services, application services and business process outsourcing services. In technology segment, the Company designs and develops software, servers and related products.

