Fairpointe Capital LLC Acquires 205,810 Shares of Domtar Corporation (UFS)

Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,870,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,810 shares during the period. Domtar Corporation makes up approximately 3.0% of Fairpointe Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned about 6.18% of Domtar Corporation worth $148,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Domtar Corporation by 2.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domtar Corporation by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domtar Corporation by 133.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domtar Corporation by 2.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domtar Corporation by 445.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,856 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Dennis Garcia sold 4,712 shares of Domtar Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $201,343.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $201,343.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Buron sold 4,900 shares of Domtar Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $196,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,126 shares in the company, valued at $606,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,766 shares of company stock worth $569,809. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UFS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domtar Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domtar Corporation in a report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Domtar Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Domtar Corporation from $40.50 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Domtar Corporation (NYSE UFS) traded up 1.68% on Monday, reaching $42.91. 241,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.49. Domtar Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.99 and a 52-week high of $44.72.

Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Domtar Corporation had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domtar Corporation will post $2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Domtar Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fiber-based products, including communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. The Company segments include Pulp and Paper and Personal Care. The Pulp and Paper segment consists of the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff and hardwood market pulp.

