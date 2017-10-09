Fairpointe Capital LLC Acquires 11,768 Shares of Gentex Corporation (GNTX)

Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,720,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the quarter. Gentex Corporation accounts for approximately 2.2% of Fairpointe Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned about 2.00% of Gentex Corporation worth $108,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex Corporation by 13,551.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,213,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $495,146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043,420 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Gentex Corporation by 164.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,666,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144,300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gentex Corporation by 115,526.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,503,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,850 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $24,307,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gentex Corporation by 84.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,055,000 after acquiring an additional 945,281 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Downing sold 8,000 shares of Gentex Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $157,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,031.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Fred Bauer sold 239,400 shares of Gentex Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $4,148,802.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,771,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,013,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,391,506. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) traded down 1.23% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.14. 536,055 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.18. Gentex Corporation has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $22.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.36 million. Gentex Corporation had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gentex Corporation will post $1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Gentex Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Gentex Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 23rd that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Gentex Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gentex Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Gentex Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Gentex Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

About Gentex Corporation

Gentex Corporation designs and manufactures automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry, and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry. The Company’s business segment involves designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing interior and exterior automatic-dimming automotive rearview mirrors that utilize electrochromic technology to dim in proportion to the amount of headlight glare from trailing vehicle headlamps.

